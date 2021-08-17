Feds finally approve ending vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four years after The Tennessee General Assembly passed a resolution to halt emissions testing in Chattanooga, the federal government has given final approval.

State senator Bo Watson and late state representative Mike Carter both pushed the legislation.

They called it an unfair burden on the City’s poorest people, who were forced to make repairs that they could not afford.

The EPA ruling clears the way to phase out the program by early next year.

Senator Watson said his only regret after the long campaign to end emissions testing is that Rep. Carter did not live to see it.

Mike Carter died last year from cancer.