Chattanooga Lookouts Would Love to Create Their Own ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

Rick Nyman
The Field of Dreams game last week in Iowa proved to be a big hit for major league baseball, and who knows, maybe it’s something the Chattanooga Lookouts could duplicate.

Not sure if they could get Kevin Costner in town or not, but who knows.

Lookouts general manager Rich Mozingo loves the idea of a nostalgia game in Chattanooga, although he added having a throw-back game at historic Engel Stadium might be difficult.

Said Mozingo:”I know of other teams that have set out cornfields in their outfield and had the players enter through the outfield. So we’ll continue to look at it. It was just announced today that the Reds are going to play in the game next year, so maybe it’s a situation where we could tie in something like that and do something here in Chattanooga. Engel Stadium is one of my favorite places in America. I love. I love that baseball stadium dearly, but it would take so much work just to get the field in shape to play a baseball game out there. Almost be cost prohibitive to do it for any reason at all.”

