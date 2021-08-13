“Wreaths Across America” Makes Stop In Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN – (WDEF) – One of the most well known non-profit organizations in the country that honors our veterans is “on the road” in Tennessee.

“Wreaths Across America” made Hixson its first stop in the Volunteer State.

It’s called a Mobile Education Exhibit. Think of it as a mobile museum.

Hixson being the first of at least 10 stops this month in Tennessee alone.

“Wreaths Across America” is the organization. Bringing veterans and local communities together. With shared stories.

Shining a light on those who have served. And those who are no longer with us.

This is the third year this exhibit has traveled the nation. From its home base in Maine to California. Minnesota to Florida.

STEFAN BRANN, MOBILE EXHIBIT AMBASSADOR;

“It’s an overwhelming response. No matter where we go, people love this organization. And what we’re doing for our fallen veterans.”

The traveling exhibit has already hit 24 states this year. They’d like to hit as many as possible over the next 4 1/2 months.

As far as wreaths purchased, this year’s goal is 2.3 million.

And really, that IS the goal of all this. People/organizations, buying wreaths to go on the graves of our veteran brothers and sisters.

Here in Chattanooga, the five chapters of “Daughters of the American Revolution” work closely with WAA.

Here’s what DAR wants to see for our Chattanooga National Cemetery.

LINDA MOSS MINES, DAR;

“Our goal is by the year 2026 that every grave in the cemetery will have a wreath. We want to remind people the cost of freedom, and that those who put their lives on the line allow me to be a free person.”

And right there, that’s the reason “Wreaths” and the “Daughters” work so hard. With such desire. They have a burning passion for the cause.

LINDA MOSS MINES, DAR;

“For us, it’s a mission to make certain that the younger generation knows that the blessings they enjoy today came at a cost.”

Every year, it all comes together in December. December 18th, National Wreaths Across America Day.

Until then, this exhibit….will keep on rolling……

The mobile exhibit has one more local stop next Friday in Cleveland.