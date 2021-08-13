Wildlife officer pulls alligator out of Bradley County pond

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County had a very unexpected visitor found this week.

T-W-R-A says that they recently removed the alligator from a pond.

Wildlife Officer Dillon Maynard (with assistance from Officers Ben Davis & Barry Baird) got the job done.

The agency says that alligators have expanded their natural range into Tennessee around the Memphis area due to migration from the Mississippi River.

The animal was transported to the zoo.

You can learn more about where you can find alligators in Tennessee at the TWRA website.