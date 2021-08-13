Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – August 14th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Typical Summer Weather Continues For Awhile, Then Changes For The Extended!
Another day of typical August weather. Hot and humid with spotty t-storms this Friday evening. Overnight lows will near the low to mid 70’s.
The heat and humidity continue into Saturday with highs near 91 and heat index values near 99. Scattered rain and storms can be expected for the afternoon but increase towards the evening into early Sunday. Overnight, expect patchy fog to form with lows near the low to mid 70’s.
More scattered storms for Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs near 88. Lows will drop to the low 70’s.
Keeping our eye on Fred which could bring us some moisture and rain starting Monday and possibly some heavy rainfall Tuesday into Wednesday mainly towards the E and S.
90 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
