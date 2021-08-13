‘There Are No Beds’ in Middle Tennessee According to Sumner County Chief Medical Officer

Sumner County, TN (WDEF) – The Chief Medical Officer for Sumner County Regional Medical Center said “There are no beds,” remaining due to the surge of COVID-19 patients.

The comment was part of a Facebook post which was shared by the hospital. Geoff Lifferth posted the comments Thursday night in which he also said that “it is impossible to find an empty, staffed ICU, ER, or med/surg bed” in Middle Tennessee.

Lifferth also noted that “6 weeks ago there were 200 Covid patients in hospitals in Tennessee. Today there are 2000. A 1000% increase.”

Currently, 7% of ICU beds and 10 percent of floor beds are available in the state according to Tennessee Department of Health.

Sumner County is located on the northeast side of Nashville, Tennessee and contains the cities of Hendersonville and Gallatin.