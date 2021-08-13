Hamilton Place Statement on shooting incident

CHATTANOOGA (HAMILTON PLACE MALL) –

“We appreciate the quick response from CPD and other area agencies and we’re grateful that no one was seriously injured. We take the concerns of our customers, employees, and the Chattanooga community very seriously and providing a comfortable environment is our top priority. As part of our normal security protocol, we had security and CPD officers on-site last night when the incident occurred and will have an increased presence throughout the weekend.

We review our security procedures on an ongoing basis, and will do so in the wake of this incident, and make any adjustments necessary.”