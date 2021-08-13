Falcons Manage Only 139 Yards of Offense in Preseason Loss to Titans

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
9

ATLANTA (AP) – Logan Woodside and Matt Barkley each threw touchdown passes to open Tennessee’s backup quarterback competition and the Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-3 in each team’s preseason opener. The Titans held Atlanta to 139 yards and six first downs in the debut for Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Tennessee’s former offensive coordinator. Woodside started and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Cameron Batson in the second quarter. Barkley’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Miller Forristall in the fourth quarter completed the scoring. Atlanta’s AJ McCarron completed 5 of 12 passes for only 36 yards with an interception.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous article1 dies in New Mexico school shooting; student detained
Next articleGlobal sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.