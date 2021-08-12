Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – August 11th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Typical Summer Weather Continues For Awhile, Then Changes For The Extended!
Fair skies will continue through the overnight. Warm and muggy overnight with some areas of fog developing with lows in the low 70’s.
After some patchy morning fog, partly cloudy, hot, and humid again for Friday. A few widely scattered showers and storms will pop up with highs 90-93. The heat index once again will be around 100 before any cooling showers pop up. Becoming fair Friday night after some evening showers with lows back in the low 70’s.
Hot and humid again or Saturday with scattered PM showers and storms with highs 90-92. Scattered showers and storms may be a little more likely by the end of the weekend and for the beginning of next week as moisture from Tropical Depression Fred could bring a wet start to next week.
90 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.