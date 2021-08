STEVENSON, Alabama (WDEF) – The victim of a weekend shooting in Stevenson, Alabama has died.

James Jeremy Owens succumbed to his injuries at a Chattanooga hospital on Thursday.

On Saturday night around 10:30 PM, the 40 year old was shot at a house on County Road 287.

Owens was able to identify the man who shot him to officers.

Billy Dwight Carter of Pisgah turned himself in to deputies on Monday.

The charges against him have now been upgraded to murder.