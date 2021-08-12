Two Families Escape Early Morning House Fire

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Two families escaped a burning home early this morning on Hamilton Avenue.

Investigators say the families who live upstairs and downstairs made it out safely because residents woke up to the smell of smoke.

Firefighters responded to the call at 4:27 a.m. at the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue. After they arrived, they were able to make an aggressive attack on the front of the structure and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.