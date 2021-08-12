Teen shot at sales meet-up at gas station

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police now say that the shooting last night in Bonny Oaks was a robbery attempt during a sales meet-up.

It happened at a gas station parking lot at 6502 Bonny Oaks around 9:30.

Police say the 19 year old female and the suspect had a pre-arranged meeting to buy, sell, or trade items.

Investigators say the shooting happened as the result of a robbery during the meeting.

They ask anyone with any more information on the case to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police warn it can be dangerous meeting someone you contacted online to buy or sell products. That’s why most departments in our area offer their own parking lots as safe meet-up spaces for such deals.