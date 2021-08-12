Shots fired at Hamilton Place Mall

POLICE UPDATE:

“After reviewing video, it was determined the female who was injured was not struck by gunfire. She was injured while trying to leave the area.”

— 1 victim with non-life threatening injury

— victim not thought to be the target of the shooting

— two other people opened fire on each other

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are combing Hamilton Place Mall after a shooting incident Thursday evening.

Witnesses reported multiple shots were fired which started a panic of people fleeing.

There are reports right now of a person being grazed by a bullet, but no serious injuries.

Police are going through the mall floor by floor and evacuating shoppers.

But they stress there is no active shooter right now.

Please avoid the area.

Reporter Brian Armstrong reports:

“One person I spoke with who was working inside the Hamilton Place mall says after the sound of the bullets stopped she’s near heard any place be more quite as they turned the lights off in store locked the doors and pretended to not be there.”