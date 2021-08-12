Reds Hammer the Braves 12-3

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
6

ATLANTA (AP) – Jesse Winker hit a grand slam off Kyle Muller in the second inning, the Reds added four more homers, and Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with an 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Winker’s 24th homer, the second grand slam of his career, cleared the wall in right field to give the Reds a 4-1 lead after singles by Tyler Naquin and pitcher Vladimir Gutiérrez and a walk to Jonathan India. The loss dropped Atlanta, which had won three straight and eight of 10, one game behind first-place Philadelphia and into third place in the NL East. Cincinnati remained eight games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

