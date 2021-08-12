QB Brian Maurer Still With the Vols For the Moment

The Vols held their first scrimmage on Thursday, and quarterback Brian Mauer was not on the field. He was also absent from practice yesterday, leading to speculation that he has left the team. Head coach Josh Heupel tried to clarify what Maurer’s situation is at the moment.

Said Heupel:”Had an initial conversation with him at some point a few days ago as far as the reps and how things were going to be divided up. No further update on him. We’ll have a conversation with him during the off day here.”

Reporter:”And for clarification, do you consider Brian Maurer still apart of the team?”

Heupel:”I had an initial conversation. Told you I would give you guys an update here after the off day.”