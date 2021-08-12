QB Brian Maurer Still With the Vols For the Moment

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
1

The Vols held their first scrimmage on Thursday, and quarterback Brian Mauer was not on the field. He was also absent from practice yesterday, leading to speculation that he has left the team. Head coach Josh Heupel tried to clarify what Maurer’s situation is at the moment.

Said Heupel:”Had an initial conversation with him at some point a few days ago as far as the reps and how things were going to be divided up. No further update on him. We’ll have a conversation with him during the off day here.”
Reporter:”And for clarification, do you consider Brian Maurer still apart of the team?”
Heupel:”I had an initial conversation. Told you I would give you guys an update here after the off day.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHere is how to opt-out of Hamilton Co. schools face masks
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.