Here is how to opt-out of Hamilton Co. schools face masks

CAHTTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County schools have sent their full school reopening plan for Covid-19 home to parents, including how they can opt-out of the mask requirement that goes into affect on Monday.

Face Covering Opt-Out Form

Parents and/or guardians can complete the opt-out form on the PowerSchool Parent Portal. Families should contact their child’s school if they need assistance with access to or navigating the Parent Portal. Instructions on how to access forms in Parent Portal can be found here.

COVID-19 Guidance – Reopening Plan 2.0

Hamilton County Schools (HCS) prioritizes the health and wellness of our students, staff, families, and community members. This guidance outlines what students and families can expect related to COVID-19 mitigation strategies and can be accessed in multiple languages utilizing the translation feature on Google Chrome.

*Please note these plans are subject to change given local COVID-19 case counts and/or executive orders are issued at the local or state level.

2021-2022 Reopening Plan 2.0 – Google Docs