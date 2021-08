HIXSON, Tennessee (WDEF) – There was a hitch at Hixson Middle School today when students returned to class.

The school system say a student has been arrested for having a gun.

“This incident was handled quickly and safely due to having an HCSO SRO on campus. HCSO currently has SROs at every middle and high school in Hamilton County and their outstanding work helps prevent and resolve events such as this. “