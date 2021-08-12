Georgia Offensive Coordinator Excited With Potential of Tight End Arik Gilbert

Remember what a weapon tight end Kyle Pitts was for the Gators last year.
Georgia hopes they’ve got the same talent at tight in Arik Gilbert, who transferred to the Athens from LSU. Gilbert was a five star recruit and the number one tight end prospect in the nation for the class of 2020.
Dawgs offensive coordinator Todd Monken loves his potential.

Said Monken:”He’s a special talent because he’s in the Brock Bauer’s mode in that he’s athletic enough to play receiver, but big enough to do some things interior. He’s a size match-up. He’s a run after catch guy. He loves to play the game, so we’re excited that he’s part of our program.”

