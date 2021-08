CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s CHI Memorial is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021.

That requirement includes all physicians, advanced practice providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients within the facility.

In a news release, the hospital says requiring the COVID-19 vaccination is a condition of employment, just as the requirement for influenza vaccine.

Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.