CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The start of the school year is going to look a little different for Freshmen at Tyner Academy in Chattanooga.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Gerald Harris wrote that there are structural issues with the building that houses the Freshman Academy.

Students and teachers who use that building will be relocated on campus, while repairs and renovations are made.

No official word yet on how long that will take.