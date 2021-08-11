Weather Update: Wednesday’s Forecast – August 11th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Typical Summer Weather Continues For Awhile, With Above – Normal Temperatures!
Becoming fair through the morning, as all of the showers will quickly diminish. Areas of patchy dense fog will develop, otherwise warm and muggy with lows in the lower & middle 70’s.
Wednesday Afternoon Through Friday: More typical Summer-like weather is in the forecast for rest of the work week, and we’ll see highs back in the low 90’s, along with a few isolated late day showers and storms. :*** TAKE NOTE ***: The heat indices will likely be hitting the century mark of 100 degrees or above this Wednesday afternoon.
Scattered late-day showers and storms will probably be a little more likely for the upcoming weekend with highs (only slightly milder) closer to 90.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.