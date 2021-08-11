Vols Offensive Line Ready For New Fast Paced Attack

It’s been said the only people that recognize offensive linemen are their quarterback and their mother. The big guys do the dirty work, but seldom get much attention. Maybe that’s why the Vols offensive linemen are eager to speak with the media about what lies ahead for UT’s new fast-paced offense.

Said lineman Dayne Davis to the media:”All right. No rush. Come on now.”
Apparently the O-line wants go up-tempo on media questions to match Josh Heupel’s up tempo offense. But let’s be honest…tempo for a big guy ain’t easy.
Said lineman Cooper Mays:”I would say the first two days I was basically out there dying, but these last two, I’ve been feeling pretty good.”
Reporter:”Have you felt collectively that you guys on the offensive line had to get in a lot better shape to run this offense?”
Davis:”Oh yeah for sure. The offense is going to be up and down pace looking to score a lot of points this year. Getting up and down the field.”
The offensive line might be a question mark right now for Tennessee, but those guys would like to prove people wrong.
Said lineman Javontez Spraggins:”Well I would say we’re all nasty. Like all the O-linemen are nasty.”
Said lineman Jerome Carvin:”We’re deep in the offensive line position. Way better than when I first got here.”
Said Spraggins:”Everybody play together. Be confident. Go out there and kick some butt. That’s all they put in our head every day.”
Fall camp can be a grind, but apparently it’s better for the big fella’s under Heupel.
Said Davis:”It’s a complete culture change the locker room. Everybody is wanting to come to practice now. Before it was king of ehhh. Kind of dreading the day. Practice is fun now. Now everything is fun. If you go to work on a Monday, you don’t really want to go into work. But there’s no Monday’s here, so it’s all just get up and ready to go. Let’s go to practice.”

