Tennessee lawmakers support special session for Covid-19 limits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – All 73 Tennessee House Republicans are signaling support for a special session to limit the authority of local officials to make rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

That would include mask mandates, which have been implemented by a handful of school districts.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton sent a letter to Republican Gov. Bill Lee in support of a special session.

The governor’s spokesperson said his team is reviewing it.

The letter came a day after school officials in Williamson County south of Nashville voted to implement a temporary mask mandate in elementary schools.

Local reports noted the nearly four-hour meeting saw frequent disruptions from those opposed to mask mandates.

*** Note: Hamilton County announced a mask mandate beginning next week for students, but parents can opt-out.