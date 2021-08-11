Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Temporarily Suspended From Twitter

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter on Tuesday for posting misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines. The ban is temporary and will last seven days. This is Greene’s third ban from Twitter.

Greene tweeted that the FDA “should not approve” COVID vaccines and that “vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus and neither do masks.”

A Twitter spokesperson told CBS News that Greene’s tweet was flagged for misinformation and that her account will be in read-only mode for a week “due to repeated violations.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district which covers almost all of northwestern Georgia.