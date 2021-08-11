Nonprofit planning to host fundraiser to help save mental health department from budget cuts

Joeli Poole
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga (WDEF) – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, could lose 10% of its budget next year because of federal budget cuts. 

To save the program, the nonprofit will host a golf tournament at Lafayette Golf Course, on September 16 from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. 

The deficit would result in job loss and a significant reduction of the nonprofit’s mental health program. 

The mental health program takes up more than half of its budget and employs six people.

“These guys see about 75 sessions a week. We have a waiting list of 20 kids. If we ema cut now, we lose a counselor and half and you can’t have half so that’s two positions gone. The trend is that if you start to lose money you will continue to lose money,” says Greg Ramey, Chairman of the board and former GBI agent. 

Individual hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100 and team sponsorships range anywhere from $300 to $5,000.

