New South Pitt Coach Chris Jones Looks to Maintain Pirates Success

It seems seldom much changes at South Pittsburg.

They’re always talented and a threat to win the Class A state title.

But this season, the Pirates changed coaches with alum Chris Jones taking over the program.

South Pitt gets the 30-in-30 spotlight.

After coaching in both the Canadian Football League and the NFL, Chris Jones admits there was an adjustment joining the high school ranks.

Said Jones:”Quite the bit of work. These kids are a lot younger than what I’ve been accustomed to dealing with the last few years. They’re kind of getting adjusted to me, and I’m certainly getting adjusted to them.”

For the South Pitt players, it’s hard to ignore Jones lengthy professional resume.

Said running back De’Andre Kelly:”Like I said, he knows what he’s doing. He’s smart. I’m ready to see how the season is going to go with them.”

Reporter:”Why do you like them?”

Said linebacker Ben Reynolds:”Why I like the coaches?”

Reporter:”Yeah.”

Said Reynolds:”I don’t know. Pretty cool guys you know. (laughter) They like to joke around and have a good time with us, so it makes it better.”

Reporter:”What has been the biggest adjustment?”

Said Jones:”We’ve got to figure out how to play hard. I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve got to figure out that there’s one football on the field, and when we play defense. When the ball is over here, we’ve got to be over there.”

The Pirates defense swarmed into form in the playoffs last year, giving up just 41 points in five post-season games. But half of those points came in the state game loss to Fayetteville.

Said Reynolds:”We’ve got to get it. We were so close last year. We’ve got to get it finished this year.”

Said Jones:”Effort and consistency. I think that’s probably the biggest thing I would think that I would demand. If we do those two things, and we become a disciplined football team, we’ve got a shot to do some real special things.”