New South Pitt Coach Chris Jones Looks to Maintain Pirates Success

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
6

It seems seldom much changes at South Pittsburg.
They’re always talented and a threat to win the Class A state title.
But this season, the Pirates changed coaches with alum Chris Jones taking over the program.
South Pitt gets the 30-in-30 spotlight.

After coaching in both the Canadian Football League and the NFL, Chris Jones admits there was an adjustment joining the high school ranks.
Said Jones:”Quite the bit of work. These kids are a lot younger than what I’ve been accustomed to dealing with the last few years. They’re kind of getting adjusted to me, and I’m certainly getting adjusted to them.”
For the South Pitt players, it’s hard to ignore Jones lengthy professional resume.
Said running back De’Andre Kelly:”Like I said, he knows what he’s doing. He’s smart. I’m ready to see how the season is going to go with them.”
Reporter:”Why do you like them?”
Said linebacker Ben Reynolds:”Why I like the coaches?”
Reporter:”Yeah.”
Said Reynolds:”I don’t know. Pretty cool guys you know. (laughter) They like to joke around and have a good time with us, so it makes it better.”
Reporter:”What has been the biggest adjustment?”
Said Jones:”We’ve got to figure out how to play hard. I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve got to figure out that there’s one football on the field, and when we play defense. When the ball is over here, we’ve got to be over there.”
The Pirates defense swarmed into form in the playoffs last year, giving up just 41 points in five post-season games. But half of those points came in the state game loss to Fayetteville.
Said Reynolds:”We’ve got to get it. We were so close last year. We’ve got to get it finished this year.”
Said Jones:”Effort and consistency. I think that’s probably the biggest thing I would think that I would demand. If we do those two things, and we become a disciplined football team, we’ve got a shot to do some real special things.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVols Offensive Line Ready For New Fast Paced Attack
Next articleGordon Lee Softball Opens Season With 10-0 Win Over LaFayette
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.