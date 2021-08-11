Mom To Mom – Stay Organized with These Back To School Tips

Here are three organization tips to help you get ready for back-to-school craziness. First is a forget kit. Basically, it’s a backseat and stroller organizer, and you fill it up with all the things that we might forget, like a hairbrush, a lint roller, some breakfast bars in case your kids don’t have time to eat that breakfast. You’ve got everything you need in the backseat of your car for those late days.

Up next, you want to get yourself ready for the entire week. Get a hanger to hang in your closet so the kids can pick out their clothes each day of the week, and it’s ready to go.

- Advertisement -

Third, is a signature box. How many times do your kids come in the house, and they’re like, “I need something signed.” You just tell them to throw it in the box. You’ll get it taken care of. It helps simplify your life and make it a little bit easier for those back-to-school days.

Moms, if you have any ideas, post them to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.