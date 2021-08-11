Health Department reports 3 Covid exposures

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reports four separate cases of public Covid-19 exposures.

The first is a potential exposure in the dining room of Homewood Suites at 2250 Center Street.

- Advertisement -

The period was August 2-5.

The second case involves fitness classes at the North River YMCA on Hixson Pike.

The potential exposures were:

Monday, August 2nd at 4:30PM

Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:15PM

Thursday August 5th at 4:15PM

The third case happened at the YMCA Food & Fun Program on Dodson Avenue.

The exposure happened on August 6th from 6:45AM-10:30AM.

The final case happened at Chattanooga’s City Hall.

There was a potential exposure at the Mayor’s Council for Women in the Veranda Room of City Hall.

That happened on August 6th at 12PM.

“These are known exposures; reasonably, there are many of which we have not been notified,” says Hamilton County Health Department Epidemiology Manager Bev Fulbright.

“At this time, if you have been in a large group of people, you have likely come into contact with a COVID-positive person.”