Hamilton County will require students to wear masks on Monday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools have announced their mask policy for the start of schools.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson explained the policy in a video to parents.

Basically, all staff must wear masks for the first day of school on Thursday.

Then all students will be required to wear masks inside buildings.

But parents can choose to opt-out their kids.

They will share information on how to opt-out on Monday.

Also, everyone on a school bus must have a face covering on the first day.