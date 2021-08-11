Gordon Lee Softball Opens Season With 10-0 Win Over LaFayette

As the planet warms, places will get hit more not just by extreme weather but by multiple climate disasters at once, the report said. That’s like what’s now happening in the Western U.S., where heat waves, drought and wildfires compound the damage.
Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) Reigning softball state champs Gordon Lee looked in mid-season form in their 2021 season opener Wednesday against LaFayette. The Trojans scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a 10-0 victory.
