Former Kansas Big Man Silvio De Sousa Officially Transfers to UTC

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA (August 11) — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and head coach Lamont Paris have announced the addition of Kansas graduate transfer Silvio De Sousa, a 6-9, 245-lb forward who last competed for the Jayhawks during the 2019-20 season.

The former five-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida immediately brings added excitement to the already deep and talented Mocs roster in 2021-22.

“We’re really excited to add Silvio to the mix with an already experienced team. This is a guy who has been around basketball a long time and is incredibly physically gifted,” said Paris.

The Luanda, Angola native appeared in 38 career games for the Jayhawks averaging 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting at a 59-percent clip. As a freshman during the 2017-18 season, De Sousa was a vital piece in Kansas’ deep postseason run.

The forward averaged 10.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in the 2018 Big 12 Tournament including a 16-point, 10-rebound performance during an 81-70 win over West Virginia in the title game. De Sousa then helped KU to an NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance after collecting a combined 23 boards and 20 points over the final three games, which was highlighted by a 7-point, 7-rebound game against Villanova in the national semifinals.

“He has a phenomenal combination of size, strength, explosiveness, athleticism, agility. I think with those attributes alone, he can be a really good player at this level,” added Paris.

The 2021-22 edition of the Mocs roster is set and includes a vast amount of experience and talent. The squad returns 78.5% of its total scoring from a year ago including the team-leading backcourt duo of Malachi Smith (16.8ppg) and David Jean-Baptiste (16.1ppg).

MORE ON DE SOUSA FROM COACH PARIS

On recent and past interactions.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with him and the people around him, and I really enjoyed him and interacting with him. That’s always been one of the prerequisites. We spend a lot of time around these guys so we have to enjoy them as coaches and also as other players. We’re excited.”

On his skill set.

“He has great size, length and athleticism. He also has good feel for the game and skill as well. We’re just really excited about what he brings.”