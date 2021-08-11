Bonnaroo: Vaccination card or negative test now required

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced that its festival-goers will be required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the virus within the last three days.

The four-day festival in Manchester, Tennessee starts Sept. 2 after being delayed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Moon River Festival in Chattanooga recently announced that it would require vaccinations or negative tests.

Bonnaroo’s announcement comes just after Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival announced similar requirement earlier this year. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear masks.

