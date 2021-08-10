Weather Update: Tuesday’s Forecast – August 10th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Typical Summer Weather Continues For Awhile!
After some patchy morning fog, it’ll be quite hot and humid again for Tuesday with a few isolated afternoon storms possible. Highs between 90-92. Once again, it’ll be fair, quite warm, and muggy for Tuesday night with lows in the low & possibly middle 70’s.
Tomorrow – Friday: More typical Summer-like weather is in our forecast for rest of the work week with highs back in the low 90’s along with a few isolated late day showers and storms. The heat indices could possibly be hitting the century mark of 100 degrees or better on Wednesday.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
