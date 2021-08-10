Tennessee State clearing returning students’ balances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee State University says it’s clearing the account balances of students returning to study this fall. The account balance forgiveness applies only to returning students enrolled in spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.

The school said in a news release the program also covers summer 2020 and 2021.

- Advertisement -

University President Glenda Glover says the main reason students don’t return to college is lack of funds. She says wiping out the account balances will let students focus on school work and finishing their degrees.

University Vice President for Business and Finance Douglas R. Allen II says federal COVID-19 economic relief is being used to pay off the balances.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)