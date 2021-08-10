Sunset Cinema in Miller Park begins this weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – (City of Chattanooga Special Events) – City of Chattanooga Special Events announces upcoming movies and dates for Sunset Cinema in Miller Park, an outdoor movie series in downtown Chattanooga.

Sunset Cinema is a free community event that makes a great family outing, date night, or night out with friends. Movies start at sunset with one hour of pre-movie activities. Attendees bring blankets, outdoor chairs, and creative seating to make a cozy spot for their group on the lawn to enjoy the movie. They also bring picnics or enjoy concessions from vendors including kettle corn, hotdogs, snow cones, and food trucks provided by Food Truck Alley.

Each night the City partners with a local nonprofit to raise awareness about their mission. Attendees participate in pre-movie activities provided by the nonprofit partner and enjoy yard games like giant jenga, connect four, spikeball, soccer, disc golf, and more while awaiting the start of the movie at sunset.

This late summer series kicks off on August 14th, when City of Chattanooga Special Events partners with Chattanooga Zoo to present Dolittle. Attendees should arrive an hour before sunset for the chance to meet an animal ambassador from the Chattanooga Zoo.

Movie Schedule:

August 14, 2021

Dolittle 2020 (1h41m)

In partnership with Chattanooga Zoo

August 21, 2021

Westside Story 1961 (2h33m)

In partnership with Arts Build

September 4, 2021

The Proud Family Movie 2005 (1h30m)

In partnership with Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

September 11, 2021

Karate Kid 1984 (2h6m)

In partnership with Move N Groove Kidz

September 18, 2021

The Secret Life of Pets 2016 (1h27m)

In partnership with McKamey Animal Center

October 2, 2021

Josie and the Pussycats

In partnership with Chattanooga Girls Rock