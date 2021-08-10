Stronger and Faster Mocs RB Alym Ford Hoping For Another Amazing Season

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Mocs running back Alym Ford is ‘Mr. Positive’.

If you ask him how he’s doing, he always says… amazing.

Ford enjoyed an amazing freshman season in 2019.

He was the SoCon Freshman of the year, and he’s hoping to return

to form this fall after battling a knee and hamstring injury.

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”That’s the biggest thing. He’s back.”

He’s back baby!

Alym Ford is bigger and better than ever after tearing up his knee in 20-19.

Reporter:”Was it a goal to get bigger as you went through rehab at all?”

Said Ford:”It wasn’t my goal to get bigger. It was my goal to get faster and stronger.”

Reporter:”Feels he may even be faster now.”

Said Wright:”I think he is. I think he is again because he has changed the way his body is. He has changed it totally. Head to toe. Legs and all. You can tell his upper body is more defined. And then lower body he has always been a strong person lower body wise. I think he’s probably maybe a step-and-a-half faster. Somewhere around there. Hopefully he gets out in the clear this year and nobody catches him.”

Ford rushed for 92 yards in the Mocs lone fall game last season, but he didn’t play in any of the spring games due to a hamstring injury.

Said Wright:”That messed him up a little more than the knee did because that’s something. You don’t know how your body reacts to it. You have to figure that out.”

Ford was one of the best FCS backs in the nation as a freshman when he rushed for over a thousand yards in ten games.

Mocs would love to see those numbers again, but rushing titles are not on Ford’s agenda.

Said Ford:”My goal is to help my team win games. Whatever comes with it comes with it. I’m very excited. I’ve been with these guys a long time. I know these guys personally and on the field. They want a ring. So do I.”

Said Wright:”He’s going as hard as he can go. Kind of sets the tempo for things. That’s an attribute that he has that not a lot of people have.”