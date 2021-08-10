Here is where we stand now on masks in Hamilton County schools

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Parents in Hamilton County are up in the air about whether their children will have to wear masks when they return to school on Thursday.

Here is where we stand right now:

— Hamilton County is NOT requiring masks for students AT THIS TIME. But administrators met school principals today and the board is still debating the issue.

The school board was supposed to meet tonight, but rescheduled for Thursday, after school resumes.

— The Health Department strongly urges parents to have their kids wear masks. But say the decision belongs to the board.

Here is their guidance today:

The Hamilton County Health Department is in full support of CDC’s guidance that masks should be worn by teachers, visitors, and K-12 students in schools. The State of Tennessee has given authority to school boards to mandate mask-wearing in schools, not local Health Departments. Many parents have reached out to the Health Department asking for a mask mandate in schools. We refer parents to their school board.

— School board member Jenny Hill hints that this could all change tomorrow. She says the board faces pressure from the state NOT to have a mask mandate or loose state funding. So mask supporters hope someone else (the county?) will step up and make the decision for them.

“Here’s what’s happening (and where I stand):

System leadership is meeting with principals today. The COVID taskforce (on which I serve) meets tomorrow to discuss all the facts and I anticipate an announcement at that point. Alternatively, the board may choose to vote on the matter,

COVID changes quickly and HCS is working through the unfortunately murky bureaucracy that exists.

I have consistently advocated for a science-based response to COVID-19. As we are currently experiencing COVID numbers similar to those we saw in December 2020, requiring masks for all people in HCS buildings makes sense to me. Further, I support developing a transparent masking plan that tracks with community infection rates.”

No other school system in our area is requiring masks for kids.

But several systems in our neighboring cities area.

Nashville students returned to class today with mask requirements.

Atlanta, Birmingham, Huntsville and Asheville, NC all have mandates for school students.

Knoxville schools do not.

Most universities in the region, including UTC and UT are requiring masks.