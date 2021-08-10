Rescuers carry out injured hike at Pocket Wilderness

MOWBRAY MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The rocky terrain at the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail claimed another injured hiker on Tuesday.

A 19 year old male fell and injured his ankle on the trail around 4 PM.

A total of 53 first responders showed up to carry him out over seven miles of rugged terrain.

The rescue took a total of three hours and 20 minutes.

Mowbray Mountain VFD Chief Jake Weddington thanked responders from Dallas Bay VFD, Soddy Daisy FD, Sequoyah VFD, Sale Creek BFD, Chattanooga FD, Signal Mountain FD and Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services for their help.