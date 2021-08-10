Red Wolves Move Into First Place After 4-1 Win Over North Carolina FC

(uslleagueone.com) CARY, N.C. – A trio of assists from Ricky Ruiz led Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to a dominant 4-1 win over North Carolina FC on Tuesday night at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Chattanooga’s high-octane offense wasted no time putting two goals on the board in the first half. Ruiz assisted both goals for the Red Wolves, feeding Marky Hernández with a clever flick in the 13th minute and finding Jackson Dietrich with a wonderful cross eight minutes later.

NCFC created some chances of its own in an effort to get back into the game, but super sub Juan Galindrez put the result beyond doubt with his seventh goal of the season in the 70th minute. Ruiz rounded off his dominant performance moments later, completing a hat trick of assists by setting up Jonathan Ricketts for a tap-in.

The home side would get a late consolation goal from Cole Frame, but aside from spoiling Chattanooga’s clean sheet, it did little to dampen what was an excellent night for the visitors.

The win moves Chattanooga into first place in the League One standings, one point ahead of Union Omaha – though the Red Wolves have played one more game than los Búhos.

Up next for both sides is a meeting with North Texas SC – NCFC will head to the Lone Star State this Saturday, while Chattanooga will welcome NTSC to CHI Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, August 17.