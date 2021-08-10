Red Bank Looking to Reload For Another Deep Playoff Run

Red Bank made it to the semifinals of the state playoffs last season.

And if they plan on going further this fall, they’ll have to do it in a higher classification.

The Lions enjoy the 30-in-30 spotlight.

Red Bank has been one of the most successful teams in Hamilton County, winning ten or more games in each of the last four seasons.

Said head coach Chris Brown:”I think every year I have to answer the question of how you are going to replace so-and-so. Coaches and players alike. I think Red Bank every year comes out and puts a quality product on the field.”

A quality team is a talented team, and the Lions should be skilled on offense.

Reporter:”How dangerous will this offense be this year?”

Said quarterback Joseph Blackmon:”Very dangerous.”

Reporter:”Why?”

Said Blackmon:”Same as more experience. We have people coming back from last year that played last year.”

Brown:”Well like most Red Bank teams, our team speed is high. I think we’re fast at all three levels. For us I really like our balance. I like our work ethic. I think we’re going to be able to play a lot of people.”

Said receiver Reco Trimble:”Everybody just has to do what they’re supposed to do. The rest is going to take care of itself.”

Red Bank will try to take care of business in a new classification as they move up to 4-A, where they’ll see some familiar foes.

Said Brown:”Well fortunately for us, we’ve played Soddy Daisy and East Hamilton the last two years as apart of our non-region schedule. So that won’t be too foreign to us, but just as exciting.”

The Lions also desire an exciting finish to the season.

Said Brown:”I think last year was a big step forward to the semifinals. We hope if we stay healthy, and we continue on the trajectory we’re on, we’ll be able take another step forward this year.”