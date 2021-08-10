No active shooter found at Tennessee high school

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) – A call about an active shooter inside a Tennessee high school prompted a major law enforcement response, but a sheriff’s office says no suspect was found and no shooting injuries have been reported.

At least five agencies responded after someone called the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office just after 8 a.m. on Day 2 of classes, saying there was an active shooter inside Volunteer High School.

The sheriff’s statement says deputies responded immediately and began searching, and the investigation continues. The students were marched out with their hands over their heads to school buses to be reunited off-campus with their parents.

