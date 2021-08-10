Nashville police arrest Lyft driver for assaulting a country music singer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Nashville police have made an arrest in the case of a country music singer who says she was assaulted during a ride-share.

Lyft driver Albert Boakye was arrested Monday night.

Over the weekend, singer Clare Dunn posted a photo of herself after the attack.

She says she was in the Lyft vehicle, when the driver missed a turn.

They argued over it, he pulled over and then forcefully kicked her out of his car.

Dunn says he grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground and then drove off.

The assault charge is a misdemeanor.