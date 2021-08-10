Mother tells story of how blood donations saved her baby’s life

Chattanooga, Tennessee (WDEF)- “It’s scary and I think I knew just enough as a nurse but I think that made it a little worse maybe. Just because I know the adult side and it’s kind of like OK this is really bad for adults I assume it’s much worse for babies,” said Payne.

Tori Payne, gave birth to her son, Atticus, thirteen weeks early. He weighed just 1 pound, 7 ounces as compared to the average baby birth weight of over seven pounds according to Michigan Medicine. Atticus received multiple blood transfusions.

- Advertisement -

“He was really low on blood and platelets when he was born just in the traumatic way he was born. He got them several times during the first couple of weeks,” said Payne.

Payne said Atticus is now almost 11 pounds and doing well.

“All his appointments checked out really well. We’re working on weaning his oxygen and working on some feeding stuff. Just normal preemie problems. Other than that, he keeps us busy,” said Payne.

Payne said she is thankful for blood assurance and for those who saved her baby’s life.

“You never know who you could help. It might not even be a sweet little baby it could be your neighbor or could be your Grandma or somebody you don’t know but the impact and be so great for someone. A little needlestick is nothing,” said Payne.

She said she has donated blood in the past and she will continue to after the experience.

“I don’t know who I could help. It could be someone I know or I could be someone who desperately needs it like he did,” said Payne.

For more information on how to donate click here.