J.T. Daniels Should Direct Talented Georgia Offense

The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked number five in the preseason coaches poll that came out Tuesday. Lot of high expectations in Athens because the Dawgs may have the magic formula on offense. A savvy quarterback surrounded by plenty of skilled players.

Since Georgia returns both talent and experience on offense, that should add up to some fun Saturdays this fall.

Said tight end John Fitzpatrick:”We’re excited. We’re ready to make explosive plays through the pass game. Through the run game. I think we’re going to connect on all cylinders.”

Said running back James Cook:”We know we’ve got a good offense. So I mean we are just working right now. Coming together as a team and as an offense.”

J.T. Daniels didn’t start until the seventh game last season because of a knee injury.

Now he’s 100 percent healthy physically and mentally.

Said defensive back Lewis Cine:”J.T. is a different kind of quarterback because he brings a whole lot of swag also. He brings a California swag with him. He’s very laid back, but he knows when to enjoy the moment. Enjoy the time.”

Said head coach Kirby Smart:”He feels much more confident that he can demand excellence, when he knows somebody personally than walking out there, and you’ve been on zoom for three months this time last year. You didn’t have that relationship. He’s in a much better position to be confident.”

Can Daniels take Georgia’s offense to the next level?

Last year the Dawgs averaged 33 points a game.

Alabama led the SEC with 49 points, and the year before, it was LSU at 48 points.

Both of those teams won national titles and both had talented receivers.

Said Smart:”I think Alabama had four first-rounders. Okay. I know they had them in separate years. I don’t know that we have four first-rounders at wide-out. I know LSU had a first round back, a first round receiver, and the first overall quarterback, so I don’t know how ours compare to that because you can only know that after the fact. You can’t compare before the fact. But I do know that having skill players that can light up the scoreboard and score points is certainly critical. I think we’ve been able to close the gap.”

One gap that needs to be closed offensively.

More long runs from the running backs.

Said Smart:”We haven’t been as explosive. A lot of that is breaking tackles in the second level and being able to block down field. Get the second hit.”