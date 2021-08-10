Dalton Police looking for credit card thief suspect

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for a suspect who they believe stole a credit card from a mailbox.

They have surveillance pictures of the suspect trying to use the credit card and his car.

It was declined both times.

The card was taken on July 27th.

The victim was expecting a new Discover card. But when she got confirmation of the delivery, nothing was in her box.

Her bank told her someone tried to use the new card at the Ross Dress for Less store and a Murphy USA gas station.

The suspect was wearing a black AC/DC t-shirt and a hunter green/neon green American flag hat with blue jeans. The suspect appears to have sleeve tattoos on both arms. The suspect was driving a white Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible with a tan leather roof.

If you recognize him or have any other information on the case, please call Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.