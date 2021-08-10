Braves Edge Cincinnati 3-2 on Bases Loaded Walk

ATLANTA (AP) – Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt’s bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a matchup of second-place teams. Braves left-hander Drew Smyly recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning. Smyly allowed two runs on only two hits in six innings. The left-hander won his sixth consecutive decision. Duvall’s homer tied the game. The Braves began the night two games behind Philadelphia in the NL East. The Reds were six games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central.

