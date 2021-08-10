Auburn DL Tyrone Truesdell No Longer With the Team

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is no longer with the team. Harsin didn’t elaborate Tuesday on reasons for Truesdell’s absence from preseason camp. But he said, “as of right now, he is not part of this football team, and that’s where we stand at this point.” Asked if there’s a chance Truesdell could rejoin the Tigers, Harsin said: “He’s not on our team.” Truesdell is a two-year starter at defensive tackle. He had 22 tackles last season.

