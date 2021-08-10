Alabama Picked Number One in USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll

Defending national champion Alabama is preseason No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll. Clemson is No. 2 and Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while the Sooners got the other two. No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati. The Associated Press Top 25 will be released on Aug. 16.

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

