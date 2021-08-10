Alabama Picked Number One in USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll

By
Rick Nyman
Defending national champion Alabama is preseason No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll. Clemson is No. 2 and Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while the Sooners got the other two. No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati. The Associated Press Top 25 will be released on Aug. 16.

  1. Alabama (63)
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma (2)
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. North Carolina
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Texas
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Louisiana
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Ole MIss

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

