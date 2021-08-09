Vols Working on Developing Offensive Line as Second Week of Fall Camp Begins

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Into its second week of preseason camp, the Tennessee Volunteers football team practiced Monday morning for the fifth time.

Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee took the podium after practice and harped on how deep and versatile his unit is, with players able to play in multiple spots on the front five.

“There are four or five guys at guard and the same goes for tackle,” Elarbee said. “There are guys who can bump and move like (Jerome Carvin) at center and Cade (Mays) at guard. Those guys give you enough flexibility that you’re deeper than you would (be) if one guys was just backing up one position.”

The installation of new system is one thing Elarbee feels his group is thriving in. It has allowed them to learn a style of football that is unique and especially fun to play because of its diversity.

“I think they’re starting to see how cool (it) is that you can mix up techniques, you can mix up schemes, and the defense isn’t sitting there waiting on a certain run or a certain play… I feel like they’re really enjoying learning the game of football.”

An exciting, high-octane offense means less time between snaps, putting an emphasis on the conditioning of the Volunteer linemen. With a strong conditioning regimen, Elarbee feels like all of his guys are well-equipped for that speed.

“I think their bodies look different than when they came in,” Elarbee noted. “I can’t take credit for that. That’s all Kurt (Schmidt) and (his team) working on it. Right now, you’re learning how to go play through a drive, finish a drive tired and play yourself into shape.”