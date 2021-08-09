Vols Working on Developing Offensive Line as Second Week of Fall Camp Begins

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Into its second week of preseason camp, the Tennessee Volunteers football team practiced Monday morning for the fifth time.

Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee took the podium after practice and harped on how deep and versatile his unit is, with players able to play in multiple spots on the front five.

- Advertisement -

“There are four or five guys at guard and the same goes for tackle,” Elarbee said. “There are guys who can bump and move like (Jerome Carvin) at center and Cade (Mays) at guard. Those guys give you enough flexibility that you’re deeper than you would (be) if one guys was just backing up one position.”

The installation of new system is one thing Elarbee feels his group is thriving in. It has allowed them to learn a style of football that is unique and especially fun to play because of its diversity.

“I think they’re starting to see how cool (it) is that you can mix up techniques, you can mix up schemes, and the defense isn’t sitting there waiting on a certain run or a certain play… I feel like they’re really enjoying learning the game of football.”

An exciting, high-octane offense means less time between snaps, putting an emphasis on the conditioning of the Volunteer linemen. With a strong conditioning regimen, Elarbee feels like all of his guys are well-equipped for that speed.

“I think their bodies look different than when they came in,” Elarbee noted. “I can’t take credit for that. That’s all Kurt (Schmidt) and (his team) working on it. Right now, you’re learning how to go play through a drive, finish a drive tired and play yourself into shape.”

Previous articleMocs Ranked 18th in FCS Stats Perform Top 25 Poll
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.