Remains of Tennessee soldier killed in World War II being returned

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) – The remains of a soldier killed during World War II are returning to Tennessee. Army Pvt. Warren G.H. DeVault will be buried Saturday at Spence Cemetery following a funeral service in Dayton.

The Army said last week that the 24-year-old was reportedly killed in action near Hurtgen, Germany, on Nov. 20, 1944, but his remains could not be recovered because of ongoing fighting. A historian determined that remains recovered from the Hurtgen Forest in 1947 possibly belonged to DeVault.

They had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1951 and were disinterred in 2019 and sent to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, where they were identified.

